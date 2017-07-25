Card skimming device on Natwest cash machine in Stratford – two arrested and remanded in custody

TWO men have appeared before magistrates in Leamington today, Tuesday, following a bank card skimming incident at the Natwest Bank in Stratford on Sunday.

A 38-year-old male from London and a 38-year-old male from Essex were arrested and charged with being in possession/control of an article for use in fraud under the Fraud Act 2006.

PC Craig Purcell said: “On Sunday I managed to pull away a section of the cash dispensing area to one of the Stratford Natwest cash machines. Spotting the glue holding it in place and basic circuitry behind I pushed it back into place and called CCTV to keep watch over the machine. When a male approached and took the card skimming device I followed him back to a car. A quick 999 call later and other officers were on scene to stop the car as it pulled away.

The result was a card skimming device recovered, two males arrested and a vehicle seized.”

Card skimming safety advice: