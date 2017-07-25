Wolf shot at wildlife park

A WOLF that recently gave birth to cubs at the Cotswold Wildlife Park has been shot dead after it escaped its enclosure.

Earlier this year Ember the three-year-old wolf gave birth to five cubs, the first wolves to be born at the park in its 47-year history.

Visitors to the park were told to stay indoors when the wolf was discovered outside the perimeter fence at 11am on Friday.

The park’s managing director said staff tried to tranquilise the three-year-old Eurasian wolf, but it was out of range.

Managing director Reggie Heyworth said when keepers realised the animal was not in its enclosure the park’s “emergency plan” was activated immediately.

Cotswold Wildlife Park has issued the following statement.

“You may have seen or heard in the news about the devastating death of our beloved wolf Ember. Had there been any way to save her we would, of course, have taken it, euthanasia is and always will be our last resort. However, she had somehow escaped her enclosure and had made her to an area that was beyond the range of a tranquiliser dart and potentially within range of a busy road.

The safety of our visitors and the public has to be our priority and our keepers were put in the unenviable position of making a decision that no animal lover should have to make.

Our staff have dedicated their lives to caring for animals and their conservation and work tirelessly to allow visitors to experience many majestic animals at close quarters.

We have taken measures to increase our already robust enclosure security checks to ensure there can be no repeat. We would like to thank the visitors to the park who were with us on Friday for their co-operation.

We would also like to honour Ember and the pleasure she gave to so many visitors. Her death is felt by all who had the pleasure to know her.”