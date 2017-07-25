Former Stratford coach shines as Warwickshire enjoy superb start

FORMER Stratford-on-Avon Tennis Club coach Natasha Hillyer underlined her star quality as she helped Warwickshire claim a comfortable victory over newly-promoted Middlesex on day one of the Aegon County Cup at Eastbourne.

Teaming up with 17-year-old debutant Summer Yardley, Hillyer won three rubbers out of three at Warwickshire eased to a 6-3 success in Group One.

After the last-minute withdrawals of former junior internationals Alannah Griffin and Emily Smith throuh injury, captain Katie Shaw split the experienced partnership of Hillyer and Soumeya Anane, pairing Anane with Katie Malazonia at first pair and Hillyer with Yardley, a highly-rated left-hander from Solihull.

Playing together for the first time, the pair quickly got into their stride. Hillyer’s consistency and canny tactics complemented Yardley’s explosive hitting and they did not drop a set all day.

Anane and Malazonia won two of their rubbers, squeaking through against the Middlesex first pair on two hard-fought tiebreaks, while the Warwickshire thirds Luisa Cowper (Sutton Coldfield) and Leyla Ogan, the Edgbaston Priory racquets manager, used clever strategy and variation of pace to defeat their opposite numbers in their crucial opening rubber.

Holly Reid, from Moseley, substituted for Cowper in the third rubber and gained valuable experience despite a narrow loss to the Middlesex firsts.

The Midlanders who last year finished third in the elite Group 1, despite several big-name absentees, go into today’s match against reigning champions Surrey with a timely confidence boost.

“I’m really proud of how all the girls kept battling today” said captain Katie Shaw.

“I had to split our experienced pairing of Soumeya and Natasha to help our youngsters who have far less experience in doubles and on grass and they did even better than I could have hoped.

“Leyla and Luisa won a vital rubber at third pair too, so I’m hoping we can keep up the momentum in our next match, against the favourites Surrey who are fielding a really strong side.”

Warwickshire Men, desperate to win promotion from Group 5 at Felixstowe, did not hit a ball in anger as the day’s play was rained off.

However they are hopeful that their side, strengthened by three talented teenage newcomers, can reverse the county’s run of relegations.

Captain Nathan Rooney will partner the highly-rated junior international Luke Hammond at first pair when they take on West of Scotland on Tuesday.

The experienced Steve Lee, from the Stratford-on-Avon Tennis Club, and University of Warwick coach Simon Ferguson are playing at second pair. Richard Partridge and 19-year-old Oliver Nolan have been selected at three.

Results

Aegon Inter-County Cup, Women’s Group One at Eastbourne

Warwickshire beat Middlesex 6-3 (Warwickshire names first)

Warwickshire 1st pair Soumeya Anane/ Katie Malazonia bt Middlesex 1st pair Constandena Nicolaou/ Louise Ronaldson 6-4 7-6. Lost to Middx 2nd pair Holly Hutchinson/Ella Taylor 4-6 3-6. Beat Middx 3rd pair Danielle Daley/ Destinee Martins 7-6 7-6

Warwickshire 2nd Natasha Hillyer / Summer Yardley beat Middx 1sts 6-2 6-2. Beat Middx 2nds 6-4 6-4. Beat Middx 3rds 6-3 6-1

Warks 3rd pair Leyla Ogan/ Holly Reid lost to Middx 1sts 3-6 2-6. Leyla Ogan/Luisa Cowper lost to Middx 2nds 6-7 2-6. Leyla Ogan/Luisa Cowper beat Middx 3rds 6-2 4-6 6-4