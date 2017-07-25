PLANS to position a statue of Henry V on a roundabout by The Rosebird Centre have received a significant set-back as both Stratford Town Council and Warwickshire County Council have objected to the proposal.

Local businessman Tony Bird originally commissioned the statue for the opening of the Maybird Centre in the early 1990s where it remained until 2013 but now Mr Bird wants to position it on a granite base on the roundabout at the top of Shipston Road.

Last week he did not wish to comment in great detail about the objections raised by the two councils but he was prepared to say this:

“I’m amazed that people haven’t got the feeling for this town to enhance it. I’m absolutely amazed.”

Warwickshire County Council – as the local highway authority – has objected to the statue being granted planning permission.

It said:“As part of nearby development proposals, significant alterations are planned for the road junction at this location. At present the extent of works of timescale for delivery are not known.” The council objection reads.

And in a further set-back Stratford Town Council has objected to the erection of the statue for the following reason.

“The town council shares the highway authority’s concerns regarding future proposals for the junction. In addition, the highway authority must give consideration to pedestrian safety. There is a serious concern that pedestrians will cross the busy road to view the statue and any inscriptions on it. This issue must be considered by the highway authority.”

In May this year Mr Bird withdrew a planning application to position a £100,000 bronze sculpture of Shakespeare at the junction of High Street and Sheep Street, Stratford.

The Henry V statue application is being considered by Stratford District Council and is due to be determined on 21st August.