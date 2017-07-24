Stratford Station upgrade to begin next summer

THE £500,000 upgrade of Stratford train station will begin next summer, it has been confirmed.

Plans for a new café, waiting room and retail area were first announced in June 2015.

But a spokesperson for London Midland, which manages the station, said this week that work had now been scheduled.

The company has yet to find out whether it has won the new long-term franchise to runs services between Stratford and Birmingham

A decision was due last year, but will not now be made until at least the end of this year.

But because Warwickshire County Council and the Department of Transport are jointly funding the upgrade of the station itself will not be affected by who wins the franchise, a spokesman for London Midland.

The other bidder for the franchise is West Midlands Trains Ltd, a joint bid by Abellio Transport Group Ltd with East Japan Railway Company and Mitsui and Co Ltd.

One million journeys are made every year along the line from Stratford station alone.