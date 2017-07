A woman in her 60s suffered suspected leg and ankle fractures following a road traffic collision in Stratford yesterday (Sunday).

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the junction of Birmingham Road and Joseph Way just after 12.30pm.

An ambulance team and paramedics were quickly on scene, after receiving a number of calls from the public.

The female motorcyclist was given pain relief and transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by ambulance.