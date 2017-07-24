High hopes for Warwickshire tennis sides at County Week

STRATFORD-on-Avon Tennis Club coach Cameron Malik will be in action as Warwickshire’s men’s side do battle in the Aegon Inter-County Cup this week.

Malik will add flair and experience to Nathan Rooney’s young side as they aim to bounce straight back up from Group Five at Felixstowe after being relegated last year.

Rooney has selected three nationally-ranked 19-year-olds, Millfield-trained Luke Hammond and Solihull’s Luke Simkiss, both of whom are now based at Edgbaston Priory and Oliver Nolan, from Sutton Coldfield.

Rooney and his assistant captain Steve Lee plus elite coaches Ferguson, Partridge and Malik should provide the drive and determination to steer the county back up the divisions.

Meanwhile, former Stratford TC coach Natasha Hillyer features for the Warwickshire women’s side.

The 28-year-old spearheaded last year’s unexpected success when, against all the odds, the depleted Midlanders managed to finish third in the elite Group One at Eastbourne.

Hillyer will again partner Soumeya Anane, from Coventry. The pair have gained valuable experience playing doubles together on the ITF satellite circuit at tournaments across Europe and recently achieved their first world ranking points.

Nationally-ranked junior Summer Yardley, 17, who helped the Midlanders to victory in Group Two of the Winter County Championship, will make her Group One debut, alongside 19-year-old junior international Emily Smith and Alannah Griffin, a former national junior champion and county stalwarts Luisa Cowper and Leyla Ogan.

Warwickshire are bidding to surpass last year’s success, but face a daunting task as title favourites Surrey and Hertfordshire look stronger than ever this year.

“We’ve got our best side for some time,” said captain Katie Shaw.

“With a good mix of seasoned players like Natasha and Soumeya and talented youngsters including Summer and Alannah.

“Everyone really pulled together last year despite several absences and finishing third was a bonus, so I’m hopeful we can do even better this time around.”