Weekend cricket results

Birmingham & District Premier League Division Three

Sentinel 343-4 (24pts) beat Stratford-upon-Avon 66 all out (1pt) by 277 runs

Second S 2nd XI Division

Stratford-upon-Avon 0-0 (5pts) v Wombourne 51-2 (5pts) – match abandoned

Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Premier Division

Long Itchington 102-4 (6pts) v Shipston-on-Stour 0-0 (7pts) – match abandoned

Norton Lindsey 0-0 (5pts) v Catherine-de-Barnes 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Leamington 3rds 0-0 (6pts) v Alcester and Ragley 116-2 (6pts) – match abandoned

Tanworth and Camp Hill 166-9 (8pts) v Leek Wootton 0-0 (9pts) – match abandoned

Wellesbourne 0-0 (6pts) v Exhall and Wixford 80-2 (5pts) – match abandoned

Division One

Warwick CC Staff 77-2 (5pts) v Overbury 0-0 (6pts) – match abandoned

Rowington 66-1 (5pts) v Lapworth 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Ashton-under-Hill 0-0 (10pts) v Kineton 121 all out (6pts) – match abandoned

Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 0-0 (7pts) v Chipping Campden 130-4 (7pts) – match abandoned

FISSC 0-0 (6pts) v Winchcombe 17-3 (5pts) – match abandoned

Division Two

Ashorne 0-0 (5pts) v Bretforton 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Broadway 30-0 (5pts) v Temple Grafton 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

The Lenches 0-0 (6pts) v Moreton-in-Marsh 151-2 (8pts) – match abandoned

Badsey 75-2 (5pts) beat Wellesbourne 2nds 0-0 (6pts) – match abandoned

Woodbourne 191 all out (7pts) lost to Elmley Castle 192-7 (20pts) by three wickets

Division Three

Stanway 0-0 (5pts) v Dorridge and Hockley Heath 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Stratford Bards 0-0 (6pts) beat Norton Lindsey 2nds 71-3 (5pts) – match abandoned

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 0-0 (6pts) v Long Itchington 2nds 90-2 (5pts) – match abandoned

Exhall and Wixford 2nds 0-0 (5pts) v Stoneleigh 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Ebrington 0-0 (5pts) v Earlswood 3rds 86-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Division Four

Henley-in-Arden 140 all out (7pts) v Leamington 4ths 85-1 (10pts) – match abandoned

Catherine-de-Barnes 2nds 149 all out (7pts) v Blockley 0-0 (10pts) – match abandoned

Overbury 2nds 154 all out (4pts) lost to Mickleton 233-3 (22pts) by 79 runs

Inkberrow 131-5 (7pts) v Adlestrop 0-0 (7pts) – match abandoned

Bidford-on-Avon 42-4 (5pts) v Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds 0-0 (7pts) – match abandoned

Division Five

Alcester and Ragley 2nds 50-5 (7pts) v Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Fladbury 230-7 (10pts) v Rowington 2nds 0-0 (8pts) – match abandoned

Claverdon 28-0 (5pts) v Great Alne 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Earlswood 4ths 93 all out (3pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 94-6 (19pts) by four wickets

Leek Wootton 2nds 50-5 (5pts) v Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 0-0 (7pts) – match abandoned

Division Six

Kineton 2nds 157 all out (6pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 89-7 (16pts) by three wickets

Lapworth 2nds 189-6 (9pts) v Norton Lindsey 3rds 0-0 (8pts) – match abandoned

Kenilworth 3rds 251-7 (21pts) beat Earlswood 5ths 103-8 (4pts) by 82 runs

Winchcombe 2nds 0-0 (5pts) v Alvechurch 4ths 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Alvechurch 3rds 215-6 dec (19pts) beat Chipping Campden 91-5 (5pts) by 76 runs

Bretforton 2nds 0-0 (5pts) v Warwick CC Staff 2nds 0-0 (5pts) – match abandoned

Astwood Bank 127-4 (7pts) v Bearley 0-0 (7pts) – match abandoned