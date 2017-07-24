RSC costume workshops set for multi-million pound revamp

An ambitious £8.7million plan to redevelop the RSC’s costume workshops has been revealed.

An application detailing the project was submitted to Stratford District Council last week and if the necessary permissions are granted, work could begin at the site on Waterside next summer.

The building, which faces the theatre, produces every costume worn by actors in all the RSC’s plays including armour, jewellery, weapons and shoes.

It is the largest production costume workshop of any British theatre with around 30 people working in the building, in a number of specialist roles.

It houses a dyeing department, men’s and women’s costume workshops and areas for producing armour, jewellery and distressing clothes.

Several sets of the same costume are often required within productions with some plays such as Julius Caesar requiring hundreds of garments to be crafted.

Though around 30-40,000 costumes have been made within the department, is evidently running at capacity, with its cramped layout posing a number of difficulties to those working inside.

High temperatures, uneven floors, a lack of natural light and little storage capacity are all factors which have convinced the RSC that action is needed.

Under the plan, two of the most historic buildings on the site will be retained, while the remaining areas will be sensitively redeveloped, creating flexible open plan workspaces, lifts, accessible toilets and improved access for all users.

The site will be reconfigured with the front of the building facing the theatre, becoming the main entrance to for both the costume workshops and the RSC offices, currently accessed from Chapel Lane.

Overall the space within the building will be increased from 960sqm to around 1,650sqm.

£2.1million for the project has come from the Arts Council, whilst the rest has come from the RSC itself, trusts and statutory bodies.

The RSC is also launching its own fundraising campaign later in the year to help fund the work.

During the building work the costume workshops would be relocated to the RSC’s former rehearsal rooms on Arden Street.

When the work is completed members of the public will be given the opportunity to join guided tours of the workshops and experience the work and dedication necessary to create the magic onstage.

Catherine Mallyon, executive director of the RSC, said: “There’s so much that goes into the costume making process and there is so much interest in how it is all done, I think it will be great to offer the public the chance to experience that, as long as it is controlled and the creative process is protected.”

Grug Davies, director of estates at the RSC, said: “This redevelopment will complete work on our waterside spine, it’s the final piece of the jigsaw for us really.”

Alistair McArthur, head of costume, added: “I’m confident that the project proposed addresses all the difficulties we currently experience with the site. One of the other benefits the extra space will give us is allowing us to offer more work experience placements to more people. This will give people the chance to pick up valuable expertise in specialist areas such as dying.”