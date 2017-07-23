Stratford slip into relegation zone after crushing defeat

STRATFORD slipped into the Birmingham and District League Division Three drop zone after a crushing 287-run defeat at Sentinel on Saturday.

A superb second wicket partnership of 253 between Mal Serplet (146) and Joe Yapp (110) enabled Sentinel to declare after 53 overs on 343-4 after Jamie Wear had added an unbeaten 46 towards the end of the innings.

In reply, the Panthers collapsed to 66 all out as David Laird brushed them aside with 6-34.

David Bailey (25) and Adrian Witts (10) were the only Stratford batsmen to reach double figures.

Full report and reaction in this week’s Herald.