Lee bids for hat-trick with Definite Future

IT’S Ladies Day at Stratford on Sunday and topping the seven-race card is the £20,000 Russell Lane Jewellers Handicap Chase in which Definite Future bids for a hat-trick for Herefordshire trainer Kerry Lee, writes David Hucker.

In just her fourth season since taking over from her father Richard, Lee has maintained the stable’s tradition of producing successful long-distance chasers, having sent out Mountainous to win the Coral Welsh National and Russe Blanc, the only white horse in training, to land Warwick’s Betfred Classic Chase on successive Saturdays in January 2016.

But, Lee showed that she can train winners over all distances when Kylemore Lough took the Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse over two and a half miles and could have another useful chaser on her hands in the shape of Definite Future, whose wins at Aintree and Worcester make him the form horse in Sunday’s race, despite having to overcome another hike in the weights.

Although nine line up for the opening Shakespeare Media Novices’ Hurdle, the race looks a match between the two course winners Champagne City and Mister Universum.

There shouldn’t be much between them, although Champagne City clocked the faster time when following up his Kelso win and is just preferred to Mister Universum, who will be in receipt of 4lbs in weight and represents the leading stable at the course this year of Dan Skelton.

Buble was an impressive winner of his last race at Newton Abbot and looks the stand-out bet of the day in the Touch FM Selling Hurdle. Wilmcote trainer Olly Murphy is represented by Cliffside Park, who makes his debut for the stable after moving from Ireland where he won a maiden hurdle at Clonmel back in October 2015.

Miss Mobot ran a blinder on her seasonal reappearance at Newton Abbot, belying her odds of 20-1 to finish runner-up to Lillian, whom she now meets on 3lb better terms in the Stuart Stanley Retro Rebel Handicap Hurdle.

Mighty Leader would come into the reckoning on his win here in May, but was well-beaten last time at Ffos Las and runs off the same handicap mark of 120.

Skilled finished runner-up to Bestwork at Uttoxeter on his debut for Olly Murphy and, with the winner franking the form when scoring again under 12-0 here last Sunday, must be in with a real chance of taking the Ardencote Novices’ Handicap Chase, despite being raised 2lbs for that effort.

Irrespective of the fate of their runner in the opener, Dan and Harry Skelton should take the Debenhams Novices’ Handicap Hurdle with Wynford, who made a successful debut for the stable when winning at Uttoxeter from a rating of 97.

The handicapper has not let Wynford off lightly for that win, however, raising him to a new mark of 112 but, if he can improve again on his second run for the yard, looks to have a good chance against opponents who are not in the best of form.

There is not much form to go on in the concluding Visit racinguk.com Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race and the betting market could be the best guide. Cheshire trainer Donald McCain, who was on the scoresheet at the last meeting, has chosen Secret Escape from his two entries, but preference is for Oksana, a good third to Spice Girl at Worcester, who should make her experience count for Edgcote trainer Ben Case and jockey Daryl Jacob.

Friday's rain has softened the ground but, if the sun comes out again, the going should be prefect by Sunday.