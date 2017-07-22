Whorrod leaps to national success

RISING star Charlie Whorrod won gold to become National Prep Schools’ Athletics champion for long jump.

Whorrod, who is coached at Stratford AC, jumped a personal best of 4.88m to win the title by some margin, whilst also securing first place in the British rankings.

The 11-year-old has recently received specialist coaching in long jump technique and it paid dividends at the championships.

Whorrod is one of the top sprinters in the country for his age and he is working hard to improve his PB, aiming for top spot in both disciplines.