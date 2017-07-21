Future of Shipston charity book shop hangs in the balance

Shipston’s Lion’s Bookshop, which contributes thousands to the community every year, is facing an uncertain future.

The Stour Valley Lions bookshop, which operates out of Coach House, has been told to find alternative premises before the end of August, leaving the lions in a difficult position.

Currently the only dedicated book shop in Shipston, it receives donations from across the Stour Valley and last year contributed around £7,500 raised primarily through book sales, to the local community.

There are around 1,500-2,000 books currently on the shelves and the prospect of selling this stock before the end of August is remote.

The organisation is therefore appealing for help from local businesses or residents within central Shipston, who may be able to provide a new space from which the shop can trade.

David Squires from the Stour Valley Lions Club said: “We don’t want to stop this service but if we can’t find anywhere suitable unfortunately it will have to stop.”

The bookshop is currently operated entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers.

If you can help the Stour Valley Lions find alternative premises for its bookshop in Shipston email ds@pinnegards.com.