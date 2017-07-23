Charities already approved for sought-after space in new hub

THREE local groups are to take up residence in the new town hub – Foundation House – which opens in the autumn.

They are: Men’s Shed, WRAP (Warwickshire Reminiscence Action Project) and Second Thoughts Drama Group – and all have been granted space within Foundation House by Stratford Town Trust.

Already 20 groups have expressed an interest, with the first three set to move in now announced.

Men’s Shed – a social group for men aged 50 and over – have already been busy drawing up designs for their large 10m x 15m space. It means they will be able to build workbenches and everything else they need for their woodwork and activities.

Foundation House will give WRAP – supporting and training people caring for older people in our community – a new home at a very crucial time.

WRAP offers a multitude of support services and activities – ranging from a day care centre to dementia cafes, training courses and trigger boxes on loan for reminiscence therapy.

Second Thoughts will be granted one space upstairs and one space downstairs, with the Town Trust moving the group’s existing container up to the new site from Warwick Road. In return, Second Thoughts has kindly agreed to donate that container to the hub, so that it can be used by other groups as well.

