Councillors vote through watered down EU motion

“VERY disappointed!” Was Cllr Jason Fojtik’s (Lab, Clopton) summing up of the outcome to a post-Brexit motion he tabled at a full meeting of Stratford District Council on Monday.

Cllr Fojtik first tabled a motion in April to discuss how the council could engage with the European community in Stratford district more closely but his motion was amended with 22 councillors voting in favour of the amendment proposed by Cllr Chris Saint, (Cons, Shipston North), leader of the council.

“I’m very disappointed. They have changed the whole meaning of my motion to allow a mechanism to be put in place for the district council to take on board the rights of EU citizens living in the Stratford to be part of the decision making process in the local area,” Cllr Fojtik said after the meeting.

His post-Brexit motion was scheduled to be discussed on two previous occasions but these were postponed and the matter referred to Monday’s meeting of the council.

The motion reads, as it did previously: The Council welcomes all EU citizens, who are expatriates from the other 27 EU Member States, and recognises the valuable role they play in our local economy and the provision of public services in Stratford-on-Avon District. EU citizens are an important part of our local community and add to the cultural vitality of the District.

The Council therefore resolves:

To establish a mechanism to increase the involvement of EU citizens in local decision-making. Calls on the Government to end the uncertainty regarding the status of EU citizens currently residing in Stratford-on-Avon by guaranteeing their right to live and work in the UK in the event of the UK leaving the European Union

“This is a motion this council can take the lead in this county and in the country to set an example of moral leadership and to demonstrate our compassion and true support for all residents in the Stratford district particularly EU citizens who need support and friendship at this very difficult time for them. They have worked hard, paid their taxes, integrated, raised families and put down roots,” Cllr Fojtik told councillors on Monday.

However, Cllr Saint’s amendment reads:

“The council welcomes all EU citizens who are expatriates from the other 27 EU member states and recognises the valuable role they play in our local economy and the provision of public services in Stratford-on-Avon district.

The council supports the government, as a priority in the forthcoming negotiations, in its efforts to end the uncertainty regarding the status of EU citizens currently residing in Stratford-on-Avon district and the UK as a whole, as well as UK nationals from Stratford-on-Avon district currently living in the remainder of the European Union.”

