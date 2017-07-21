Two people found dead at Stoneleigh hotel

Two people have been found dead at a hotel in Stoneleigh police have confirmed.

Officers were called to the Stoneleigh Park Lodge Hotel at 1.17pm yesterday (Thursday) after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in a hotel room by a member of staff.

DI Tim Sharp said: “At this time we believe the incident was contained to the room and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths. We are carrying out enquiries to help establish how they died and a file will be passed to the coroner.”

A spokesperson for Grandstand – Stoneleigh Events, which operates Stoneleigh Park Lodge Hotel, said: “This is a very sad incident and our thoughts are with those affected. Warwickshire Police are investigating and we are assisting with their enquiries.”