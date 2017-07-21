Hedderman looks for support ahead of big kick-off

SHIPSTON Excelsior director of football Steve Hedderman is on the hunt for managerial support ahead of the club’s Midland League Division Three campaign.

The London Road club, who are looking to improve on their highest ever finish of fifth last season, are seeking a new manager, either for the first team or reserves, who play in the Stratford Alliance.

“We’re a friendly club and I want everyone to know the door is open,” said Hedderman.

“I’d like some help at the club, whether that be someone coming in as first-team manager, or running the reserves.

“It could be they run the reserves for a season, then take over from myself next season.”

Anyone interested in the role should contact Steve Hedderman on 07810 483189.

Shipston play their first pre-season friendly against Cropredy this Saturday, before games against Hampton and South Redditch Athletic.

The Midland League season begins on Saturday, 19th August, with Shipston travelling to Alcester Town.