Helliker claims gold in Monmouth

STRATFORD Triathlon Club’s Martyn Helliker claimed gold at the Monmouth Downstream Challenge Aquathlon recently.

The race, organised by Monmouth Triathlon Club is a small and friendly triathlon renowned for its scenery and friendly racing atmosphere.

There are a number of different distances that can be raced with Helliker taking on the Downstream Challenge.

This was a 1km downstream swim in the River Wye, which he completed in 23.31. This was followed by a 12.5 trail run, which he completed in a speedy 43.45 for an overall time of 1.08.44.

Meanwhile, Stratford Tri team-mate Nic Reynolds took on the JLL Property Triathlon at Eton Dorney Lake.

Reynolds had been building up to her first open water triathlon this year, facing a 750m swim, 21km cycle and a 5km run. She completed the course in 2hrs 4 mins.

Reynolds said: “One definite area for improvement apart from the swim was the first transition. I had a bit of a fight with the wetsuit and the timing chip before I could get on my way.”