Stratford-on-Avon’s £1million windfall

AN unexpected £1million windfall has been banked by Stratford-on-Avon District Council.

The huge sum is a 50 per cent share of the proceeds from the sale of unwanted garage sites across the district.

Housing association Orbit Homes told the Herald that it had auctioned off 344 garages at 19 sites in Stratford, Alcester and Studley.

And the district council was entitled to half the £2million raised under the deal that saw Orbit take on the council’s housing stock back in 1996.

Calls have already been made to spend the money on providing a homeless hostel.

But council leader, Chris Saint (Cons, Shipston North), said no decisions would be made until October at the earliest.

“It was not expected and yes, of course, it’s good news.

“We don’t have a list of ready-made projects as such, but we are working on a strategic plan and when that’s finished we will then try to raise the money to pay for things identified, and with windfalls like this it will be easier.

“Budgeting is a complex issue and you can’t just grab a windfall like this and spend it, we have to take a strategic view. But, of course, it certainly will be spent wisely.

“There are issues for the council to attend to that are confidential at the moment so I can’t go into them in detail.

“We know we have opportunities to improve leisure facilities and to provide new housing ourselves, which we already have a working party looking at.

“And this money gives us the opportunity to do something that we would otherwise have had to raise the money to do.”

In February, the Herald reported how the number of households presenting themselves to the council as homeless has been steadily rising over the past three years.

And back then the council said it was looking into a ‘supported housing development’ after rejecting a proposal by the Liberal Democrat group that £1million be earmarked in the budget for the coming year to build a hostel.

A new Lib Dem motion will debated at a meeting of the council’s cabinet next Monday, 31st July, that attempts to revive that plan using the Orbit money.

The motion points to a £162,000 overspend in the housing budget that the group claims is as a result of extra spending on homelessness.

And it calls on the council to ‘examine urgently’ spending the £1million on more temporary accommodation for those declared homeless and a hostel for rough sleepers.

Cllr Peter Moorse (Lib Dem, Hathaway), the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the district council, said: “We proposed this at the time of the last council budget, but the Conservatives voted it down.

“There are now both strong moral and financial arguments for action and it’s becoming more and more urgent, so we’re hoping this will help to move things forward.”

Cllr Jason Fojtik (Lab, Clopton), the council’s only Labour councillor, added: “I’m very supportive of the Lib Dem motion, it will be a positive move in the short-term, a fix.”

A spokesperson for Orbit said: “We sold the garages as part of our stock rationalisation plans and will be reinvesting our profits back into the business so that we can continue to build local, affordable homes.

“We have given the council £1,005,042 and this is due to the 50 per cent clawback clause following the stock transfer.

“The properties were sold on 7th May at auction. Only a few remain and any further income will be nowhere near £1million.”

