Warwick student submariners named UK champions

Students at Warwick University, who created a human powered submarine, have been named UK champions at the International Submarine Race in America.

Their submarine, Godiva 3, scooped a haul of awards at the event and achived third place internationally in its class for speed.

The Warwick Submarine team is made up of seven Engineering students from a variety of disciplines across the University.

Over the past few months, the team has gone from developing an original concept for the submarine to constructing its parts, conducting thorough analyses, working with sponsors, and now taking part in a major global competition.

Team leader Verena Oetzmann said: “I could not be happier about our successful performance this year. It feels good to see that all the hard work has paid off; the Team has done a truly fantastic job in designing, building and racing the vessel. Warwick Sub has been an incredible journey.”

