Police release CCTV images following Warwick wallet theft

Police investigating the theft of a wallet in Warwick have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to identify as part on their investigation.

A man in his 40’s reported having his wallet stolen in All Saints Road, Warwick, just after midnight on Sunday 18 June.

The victim’s debit card is believed to have been used for several transactions since, including at a store in Kettering.

Police would like to speak with the woman pictured as she may have important information that could help the investigation.

If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 167 of 18 June.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

