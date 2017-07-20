Stratford AC duo star for England at international meeting

STRATFORD AC duo Lewis Byng and Ollie Cresswell both starred for England at the Home Nationals Schools Track and Field International in Dublin.

After their success at the English Schools’ Championships, Byng and Cresswell travelled to the event full of confidence as they prepared to compete against Scotland, Wales and hosts Ireland.

Cresswell went to Dublin to enjoy the occasion, but was also determined to beat Josh Zeller, his English counterpart and the victor in the ESAA champs.

In a thrilling race they were neck and neck from gun to tape but disappointingly the photo finish and electronic timing failed during the race and in what looked like a dead heat to the neutral observers.

However, Zeller was adjudged to have crossed the line first by what can only have been the thickness of a vest.

Cresswell said: “I’m still really pleased with my silver medal. It was such a great experience representing my country.”

Equally pleased was Byng, who at the beginning of the season could not have imagined that by this time he would have been throwing five metres more than he had done previously, let alone representing England Schools in a home international.

Such is his consistency, he again peppered the mid-14 metres mark with all his throws and finished in the bronze medal position with a solid 14.64m.

Byng said: “I’ve had a great year so far and I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season. I’m going to try to do even better in 2018.”