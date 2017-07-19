VIDEO: Stratford’s MP told “Shakespeare’s county deserves better!”

STRATFORD-on-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi wasn’t exactly out of order during Prime Minister’s Questions but he got a bit of a telling off today, Wednesday, by John Bercow, Speaker for the House of Commons.

The brief exchange occurred as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticised the Government for its record on employment and housing which prompted a sparky response from Mr Zahawi who was sitting in the commons chamber.

John Bercow pointedly said the Right Honourable Member for Stratford-upon-Avon was, “Gesticulating in a distinctly eccentric manner – Shakespeare’s county deserves better!”

The comment provoked laughter in the House amid further feisty exchanges between Prime Minister Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn.