RSC unveils multi-million project to revamp its costume workshops

The RSC has revealed details of an £8.7million project to revamp its costume workshops.

The redevelopment of the site on Waterside will be paid for through a grant from the Arts Council, the RSC’s own reserves and through other outside funding sources.

The organisation will also launch its own fundraising campaign later in the year to raise cash for the project.

The current workshops are cramped, hot, with uneven floors and low ceilings, and a lack of accessible toilet facilities.

It is hoped that the redevelopment project will address these problems and futureproof the facility for years to come.

