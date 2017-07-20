Sam’s the man as Stratford boost promotion bid

STRATFORD 2nds boosted their bid for promotion to the Birmingham League 2nd XI First Division with a 47-run victory over Barnards Green on Saturday.

The Panthers were forced to work hard for the 24 points though, with Barnards Green fielding their strongest side of the season so far.

Stratford were targeting around 280 on a good deck with a fast outfield and a small boundary on one side, but in the end their total of 256-6 proved to be more than competitive.

Opener Dexter Purser batted fluently for his 48 until he was bowled by one that kept low.

Cooper (104) and Harcourt (52) then put together an excellent 125-run partnership with Cooper recording his first Birmingham League century.

Following a flurry of wickets, Stratford found themselves 225-5 after 47 overs. At this stage, it looked like the Stratford innings might finish well under par.

However, some late blows from skipper Josh Hickman and Sam Douthwaite got the score up above 250.

The Barnards Green innings got off to a lightning start with the ball flying to all parts of the ground.

After five overs, the score was 41-0 and this fast start filled Barnards Green with the confidence and belief that they could chase down the Stratford total.

A couple of quick wickets from Walker and Douthwaite removed the openers, but Barnards Green kept up with the rate and were 107-2 after 19 overs.

They were then gradually pegged back by some excellent bowling and fielding.

Leg spinner Harry Abell (3-51) and seamer Lee Clarke (2-36), who was the pick of the bowlers, dragged Stratford back into the match.

Barnards Green were reduced to 164-7 after 31 overs. Another partnership carried the home side up to 199-7, before off spinner Urquhart removed the Barnards Green number nine on 19.

Hickman then made the next breakthrough with some hostile bowling, before opening bowler Douthwaite removed the final batsmen in the 42nd over.

Hickman said: “Despite the fast start we knew that we had the bowling attack to pick up wickets and drag ourselves back into the game.

“We also felt that Barnards Green wouldn’t bat that deep, so if we could get into the lower order we would be able to bowl them out and wrap it up.

“We are absolutely going for promotion and the match this Saturday against the league leaders Wombourne is huge for us.”