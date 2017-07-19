Crash involving car and a lorry outside Stratford Garden Centre

Two people have escaped serious injuries following a crash involving a car and a lorry outside Stratford Garden Centre on Campden Road this afternoon.

The ambulance service were called at 2.11pm to reports of a crash involving a car and a lorry, which resulted in the car colliding with a hedge.

The crash caused substantial damage to the car and the fire service were forced to use cutting equipment to remove the 19-year-old female driver of the car and a passenger.

The ambulance service are still at the scene of the incident and have said both occupants of the car have escaped with minor injuries whilst the driver of the lorry was unharmed.