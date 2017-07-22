Rafters ready for race day

FIFTY rafts will line up at the start of this year’s Shakespeare Lions Annual Charity Raft Race on Sunday.

It takes place along a seven-mile stretch of the River Avon, from Wasperton to the finish line outside the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon.

This year’s chosen charity is Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) which is planning to build a national training centre at its site at Lowlands Farm in Shrewley.

The centre will also become its national headquarters.

Among the rafters will be a team from Biffa Waste Services. The team’s raft – HMS Biffinity – is a recycling and modified raft using one used last year by Arden Garages in Stratford.

Last year almost £15,000 was raised for Heart of England Mencap in what was the event’s 40th anniversary year.

Rafters can register on the day, but must first download an entry form from wwwraftrace.org.uk

