16-year-old among ten on drug charges

TEN people – including a 16-year-old boy from Warwick – have been charged over the alleged supply of drugs from Birmingham into Leamington Spa and Warwick.

They will all appear at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 9th August, charged with conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Warwickshire Police has named seven of the ten. They are:

Meshach Masiah Duncan, aged 29, of Weeford Drive, Birmingham.

Dajon Donaldson, aged 18, of Coniston Crescent, Birmingham.

Kieran Anthony Aldred, aged 18, of St Michael’s Road, Warwick.

Mateusz Frasunkiewicz, aged 19, of Buckley Road, Leamington Spa.

Michael John Hedli, aged 40, of Humphris Street, Warwick.

Paul Noel Hodgson, aged 25, of Holly Road, Handsworth, Birmingham.

Steven Kevin Bicknell, aged 32, of Field Barn Road, Hapton Magna, Warwickshire.

A 20-year-old man from south Warwickshire and a 16-year-old boy from Warwick will also appear alongside them in court.