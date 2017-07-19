VIDEO: Surprise concert stuns Stratford shoppers

Stratford Shoppers received a surprise on Saturday when a 40-piece orchestra performed a flashmob-style concert in Tesco.

The concert, by a group called Street Orchestra London, left customers and Tesco staff open mouthed as they performed two pieces before leaving the store.

The orchestra performed two other concerts in Stratford on the day before moving on to Leamington as part of a three day tour of the region.

Gijs Kramers, artistic director of the Street Orchestra London, said: “We had around 40 members there in Tesco, we try to take music everywhere because we think everyone should have the right to enjoy live symphonic music.

“We do sometimes play in unusual places like this, we’re a very flexible orchestra, we stand up and we have a few pieces memorised.

“We had had a pretty good reaction, the security in Tesco were a bit concerned about our cases in the isle. We played a couple of numbers before we agreed to move on. All the shoppers seemed to really enjoy it, there were a few claps when we finished and a few people came up to us to say thank you.

“We played five concerts on the day and we had been planning to perform down on Waterside first but because it was raining that’s why we started in Tesco.”

A spokesperson for Tesco said: “We were happy to welcome the Street Orchestra London to our Stratford-upon-Avon store where customers and colleagues really enjoyed their performance.”

For more information about Street Orchestra London visit http://www.streetorchestra.co.uk/