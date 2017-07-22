Tory MPs divided on hospital changes

STRATFORD-ON-AVON MP Nadhim Zahawi said he is ‘unable to support’ plans to take maternity services away from the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust is pushing ahead with plans to move all hospital births from the Alex to Worcestershire Royal Hospital in Worcester.

Inpatients children’s services will also move to Worcester, as will all emergency surgery. The Alex serves the western areas of Mr Zahawi’s Stratford constituency.

He said this week: “The downgrading of the Alex is something I have long been opposed to, and I am unable to support the clinical commissioning groups’ (CCGs) plans to centralise services at Worcester.

“An overwhelming majority of respondents to the consultation were against moving maternity and children’s inpatient services to the Worcester Royal, but this is exactly what the CCGs’ plans now propose.

“I will continue to work with fellow MPs to hold the CCGs to account.”

The changes have, however, been welcomed by Nigel Huddleston, MP for Mid Worcestershire.

“The new clinical model will look to make Redditch a centre of excellence for planned care and improve Worcestershire Royal’s capacity to deal with emergency care.

“I know that parking has also been a sore topic in Worcester, so the plan to expand the car park’s capacity in Worcestershire Royal by 141 spaces cannot be underestimated in the positive impact it will have on patient experience.

“With a new senior leadership team also in place at the Acute Hospitals NHS Trust, I am increasingly confident that the situation in Worcestershire will improve over the coming months.

“Investment is coming into the trust, it is being run more effectively, and the government has clearly recognised the need to prioritise our county in its national improvement strategies.

“This clinical model will allow specialist services to be concentrated in particular hospitals and puts patient safety and experience first.”

Similar changes are being proposed in Oxfordshire where there are proposals to centralise services in Oxford.

It will see the removal of critical care and acute stroke services from the Horton Hospital in Banbury and making permanent recent changes to maternity services, which have seen several units relocated to Oxford.

There is opposition from GPs and politicians, including Mr Zahawi and Kenilworth and Southam MP, Jeremy Wright, while Stratford District Council launched a joint judicial review into the consultation process with neighbouring councils.

The board of the Oxfordshire CCG is expected to meet in August to discuss the proposals further following a public consultation that closed in March.