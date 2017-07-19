Pedestrian hurt in Stratford after collision in Bridge Street

A WOMAN pedestrian, aged 61, has been taken to hospital after a collision with a van at the bottom of Bridge Street, Stratford-upon-Avon, today, Wednesday, at 9.45am.

It’s thought the Stratford woman lost her footing as she crossed from the McDonalds side of Bridge Street to the other side of the road to catch a bus.

One of the first people on the scene was Stratford’s Ben Garvie who heard screams as he sat in his vehicle in front of the entrance to Marks and Spencer.

“I’d just bought a hot chocolate but left it to go and help the woman who was injured. I believe when she lost her footing a van which was parked very close to Poundland rolled backwards under its own natural weight and that’s when some sort of collision happened. I put the woman into the recovery position and supported her against my knee when the paramedics arrived. They were fantastic. I reckon they were at the scene within two minutes,” Ben said.

The woman was then placed on a board and put in an ambulance and taken to hospital.