PICTURE GALLERY: Weafer seals league and cup double

ALCESTER B’s Mark Weafer added the Colin Clark Memorial Cup to his league singles title when the Stratford Snooker League’s presentation evening was held at Stratford Sports Club recently.

The competition was contested by the league singles finalists and the over-50s finalists, and Weafer was drawn to play over-50s runner-up Eric Noble over two frames in the semi-finals.

Weafer only made up five points out of the 68-point handicap in a scrappy first frame, but he totally dominated frame two, scoring 107 points without reply to progress to the final.

In the other semi-final, over-50s champion Adrian Adamson had an 88-point start to defend against Singles runner-up Tony Baylis.

He still held a 65-point advantage after frame one, and despite a break of 29 from Baylis, Adamson did enough in frame two to progress with a bit to spare.

Weafer had to give Adamson the maximum 100 start over two frames in the final, but an early break of 36, plus a couple in the 20s in frame two, enabled Weafer to clinch a well deserved victory.

Presentation of the season’s trophies were made afterwards by the league chairman Peter Benstead, with Chris Godman presenting the Dennis Church Memorial Cup for the over-50s to his team-mate Adrian Adamson.