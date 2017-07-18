VIDEO: Protest held over children centres review

A BAND of parents who are trying to save children’s centres from closure protested outside Shire Hall earlier today, Tuesday.

Inside the county council chamber moves by the Liberal Democrats, Labour and the Green party to extend and widen the consultation were voted down by the ruling Conservative party.

Around 30 protestors from across the county gathered ahead of the meeting of all 57 Warwickshire county councillors, although at least nine were absent.

Children centres were not on the agenda, but a debate was held over concerns from opposition councillors and people fighting to save them about the consultation itself.

Tricia Elliot, who is coordinating the campaign and one of the organisers of Tuesday’s protest, told the Herald the process needed to be extended and made easier for people to respond.

She argued that the online questionnaire was complicated and not user-friendly, and questioned the locations and times of some of the public meetings planned over the coming days.

“I felt like we made an impression at the protest and we attracted a lot of attention,” Tricia said.

“But there is a feeling that this is not really a consultation, and that it is a done deal.

“The consultation is happening over the summer holiday, which is never a good time, and it’s also difficult for parents to find the energy to fill in what is a long document for the consultation when looking after children.

“We want people given help to fill in the questionnaire in the centres themselves so they feel like they really are getting to have their say. The locations and times of the public meetings are not helpful either.

“One near me is happening from 7.30pm 9.30pm, which is right when parents will be putting their children to bed.

“It’s not a great process and we will be asking for changes.”

The consultation runs until 11th September.

Proposals drawn up by the council could see 12 of the county’s 39 centres turned into Family Hubs with the other 27 at threat of being closed.

Seven of those under threat are in Stratford District where Alcester would become the district’s only Family Hub.

Other centres in Shipston-on-Stour, two in Stratford town, Lighthorne Heath, Wellesbourne, Southam, and Studley will be reassessed with some used as satellite sites for the hub and others closing altogether.

All of the children’s centres in Stratford District are run by a charity called The Parenting Project.

There would also be one Family Hub in North Warwickshire, four in Nuneaton and Bedworth, three in Rugby, and three in Warwick district.

Public meetings will also be held where council staff will answer questions about the changes.

They take place at Holy Trinity Church in Stratford on Monday, 24th July, from 2.30pm to 4pm, and at the Jubilee Centre in Alcester on Wednesday, 2nd August, from 11.30am to 1pm.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, the portfolio holder for children’s services, told Tuesday’s meeting that he believed the consultation process was ‘good, fair and robust’.

A meeting of children centre providers will take place next week.