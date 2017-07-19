Architects appointed to design airfield homes

A COMPANY has been appointed to design the so-called garden village at Long Marston Airfield.

London-based JTP will work with CALA Homes, the Homes and Communities Agency, and Stratford-on-Avon District Council on the 500-acre former World War II airfield.

The plan is for 3,500 homes, significant employment space, two primary schools and a secondary school, with a mixed-use village centre at the heart of the site.

JTP said sustainability would be at the heart of the plans, with cycle routes and footpaths prioritised over cars and green corridors threading through the site.

Marcus Adams, managing partner, said: “We have a unique opportunity to build a strong new community in a naturally beautiful and unconstrained setting, combining the best of town and country life and creating a positive legacy for this historically significant site.”

The second invitation-only stakeholder meeting to help influence the design will be held locally on Monday, 31st July.

See Thursday’s Herald for a report from Monday’s meeting called by Stratford Residents’ Action Group (SRAG) as they continue to fight the proposed route of the South Western Relief Road (SWRR) which is being built by CALA as part of the airfield development.