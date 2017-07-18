Burial ground flies the Green Flag

SUN Rising Natural Burial Ground and Nature Reserve has been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme for the third successive year.

The nature reserve burial ground,carousel on Radway Road near Lower Tysoe, is among a record-breaking 1,797 UK parks and green spaces that will this year receive a prestigious mark of a quality park or green space.

Sun Rising Natural Burial Ground and Nature Reserve was opened in 2006 and now has nearly 700 people laid to rest in its 16 acres of growing woodland and wildflower meadows. It is open 365 days a year.

Manager, Emma Restall Orr, said: “The Green Flag scheme provides us with a really valuable way of ensuring that we meet the very highest standards of management and care at Sun Rising, both for the environment and for the ever-growing community of families with loved ones laid to rest here.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award again this year.”