Shipston boys ride for terror attack victims

SHIPSTON Rugby Club Colts cycled 3,066km and raised £2,678 in aid of the victims and survivors of the Manchester and London terror attacks.

Moved by the tragic events in Manchester and London, Colts’ coach Steve Landrey was inspired to gather his team together to raise money for the families affected.

The boys took turns to cycle a loop of 20km through the villages of Kineton, Radway and Tysoe for 24 hours.

Despite torrential rain they racked up a grand total of 3,066km by Saturday evening.

Steve said: “I am hugely proud of the commitment and effort the boys have demonstrated in raising well over our target of £2,000 for the British Red Cross Solidarity Fund.”