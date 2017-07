Motorists were faced with delays on the A46 this morning after a power cable went down on the road.

The incident was reported to police close to the Drayton Roundabout at around 6.15am, with officers closing the road between the Alcester Road Roundabout and the Bishopton Island until 7.30am.

Western Power Distribution were sent to the scene to make the area safe and normal traffic has now been resumed.