Alcester B avoid relegation after final-day win

THE final week of the Wildmoor Spa Tennis League saw all promotions and relegations decided.

League champions Stratford-on-Avon played a reserve pair, resulting in Henley-in-Arden drawing with them 2-2 and finishing fifth with 26 points.

Runners-up Alcester A were also held to a 2-2 draw by fourth placed Redditch HDA who finished level with third placed Ardencote Manor on 27 points.

Ardencote held on to third on only sets difference despite surprisingly losing 4-0 to bottom of the table Moreton-in-Marsh.

It was a case of too little too late for Moreton, who are relegated to Division One.

They are joined by Evesham, whose 4-0 defeat to Alcester B confirmed their drop and Alcester’s escape with 26 points.

In Division One, Chipping Campden, despite losing their final match 3-1 to Stratford B, are crowned title winners and promoted with 40 points.

This result also secured Stratford B’s safety from relegation with 23 points.

Pershore with 36 points take the second spot and promotion following a good 3-1 win over third-placed Littleton, who are unlucky to miss promotion by three points.

Studley finished fourth thanks to a good 3-1 victory over Claverdon which left the latter relegated.

Finally, Ardencote end their season in fifth with 29 points and a 3-1 win over already relegated Snitterfield, who finished bottom.

Inkberrow A, already promoted and crowned Division Two winners, beat Shipston A 3-1. This saw them finish on 45 points, while Shipston A finished fifth.

Alcester C, as runners-up with 35, are promoted and celebrated with a resounding 4-0 win over bottom and relegated side Snitterfield B, who have only 13 points.

FISSC were also 4-0 victors away to fifth-placed Henley B.

This meant that FISSC ended the season in third place, three points short of promotion on 32 points.

Already relegated Studley B did well to hold Claverdon B to a 2-2 draw.

Champions of Division Three, Chipping Campden B, thumped bottom and relegated Claverdon C by a 4-0 score.

Inkberrow B were confirmed as the fellow promotion side in spite of a 1-3 final fixture loss to third placed Redditch HDA B.

Pershore B moved up to fourth with a final 3-1 match result at the expense of relegated Aston Cantlow. Warwick finished fifth with 27 points.

Title winners of Division Four, Bidford-on-Avon A, celebrated with a clear cut 4-0 thrashing of sixth-placed Wildmoor Spa A.

Second spot and promotion went to Inkberrow C, who beat penultimate bottom and relegated side Moreton-in-Marsh B 3-1. The final third promotion place went to Redditch HDA C, thanks to a comfortable 4-0 victory over the bottom and second Moreton side to be relegated Moreton C.

One final fixture saw Bidford B finish fifth but with the same 28 points as fourth placed Evesham B. This was because Bidford B walloped Evesham B 4-0 in their final match.

Division Five saw Shipston B claim the title and promotion. In their last match they disposed of Inkberrow D 4-0.

New league entrants Tysoe managed promotion in second spot, with 33 points and finished with a 2-2 draw against bottom club Redditch HDA D.

The third and last promotion place was fought out between Warwickshire County Council and Chipping Campden C.

The Council side were a point ahead before this match, but a terrific 3-1 result to Campden C meant they pipped them to promotion. Henley C finished fifth after beating Wildmoor Spa B 3-1.