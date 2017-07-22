Surprise arrivals at Cotswold Wildlife Park

COTSWOLD Wildlife Park is celebrating the birth of a litter of five Eurasian Wolf cubs — the first to be born there in its 47-year history.

First-time parents Ash, aged two, and three-year-old Ember are themselves recent arrivals, having been both born in Sweden.

They arrived from different collections in October last year as part of a breeding programme.

Curator of Cotswold Wildlife Park, Jamie Craig, said: “We did not really expect a successful breeding so soon. They have settled well and at present, everything with the adults and cubs is going to plan.”

The newborns will be named once their sexes are determined, and will be announced on the park’s Facebook and Twitter pages.