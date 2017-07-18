Web honour for country parks

BURTON Dassett Hills is one of four country parks in Warwickshire to get a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award.

The accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on the TripAdvisor website.

A proprietary algorithm is used to determine the honourees, which takes into account reviews’ ratings.

Businesses must maintain an overall bubble rating of at least four out of five, while additional criteria includes a business’ tenure and popularity ranking on the site.

The county’s other country parks honoured are Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools Country Park, and Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for environment at Warwickshire County Council, which manages the parks, said: “Winning the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is a true source of pride for the entire team at the council’s country parks service and we’d like to thank all of our past guests who took the time to complete a review.

“There is no greater seal of approval than being recognised by one’s customers, and the accolade is a remarkable vote of confidence to our parks service and our continued commitment to excellence.”