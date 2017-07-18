Numbers down at Thai fest

ORGANISERS of Sunday’s Thai festival in Warwick have expressed their disappointment at the low turnout.

There were around 2,000 people there instead of the expected 3,000.

They pointed to Leamington Carnival, and Myton Hospice’s summer fayre, locally, as well as the British Grand Prix and Wimbledon Men’s Final.

Those who did turn out enjoyed a packed programme of entertainment which started at noon with monks performing a traditional welcome.

The new president of the Rotary Club of Warwick, John Hibben, and Mayor, Cllr Stephen Cross, opened the festival, explaining how the club started the festival 13 years ago to raise funds for Thai orphans following the tsunami.

There was Oriental food, and beer from sponsors Chang Beer, traditional music, a demonstration of Thai kickboxing from local gym Muay Thai, as well as Thai dancing performances, Thai cookery demonstrations, and wine tasting.

It was the second year the event has been held at Warwick Racecourse with an entry fee.

The move to the racecourse has been controversial, but festival organiser, Alan Bailey, explained that the club has to finance the costs of the stage and entertainers, and that charging an entry fee last year had allowed the event to raise £4,000 for charitable causes.

This year’s festival was also sponsored by Warwick Castle, Kia, Costco, Tourist Authority of Thailand. Warwick Racecourse organised ticketing and opened its bars and facilities, with staff assisting organisers throughout the day, with CJ Events providing the stalls.