GP on a mercy mission to help refugees

A BIDFORD GP is about to embark on a humanitarian mission of mercy giving vital medical aid to Syrian refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Vikas Sandoo, a GP registrar at Bidford Health Centre is voluntarily giving two weeks of his annual leave to help refugees who fled tyranny and genocide in Syria and who are now housed in camps on the Greek mainland.

Vikas, aged 30, said it was something he “just had to do” and he flies to Greece on Friday 21st July to join other medical professionals trying to aid people who are totally bereft of hope and suffering serious medical conditions.

Vikas and other medics will stay at a hostel which is about 20 minutes’ drive from the refugee camp where he will be based. He says it is well protected and he will repeat his daily medical routine of treating the sick and infirm until he departs on Friday 4th August.

