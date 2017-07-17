Weekend cricket results

Birmingham Premier League Division Three

Stratford-upon-Avon 144 all out (3pts) lost to Astwood Bank 147-5 (24pts) by five wickets

2nd XI Division

Barnards Green 209 all out (5pts) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 256-6 (24pts) by 47 runs

Pedigree Cotswold Hills League Premier Division

Wellesbourne 195-9 (21pts) beat Long Itchington 187 all out (8pts) by eight runs

Alcester and Ragley 128 all out (6pts) lost to Tanworth and Camp Hill 249-9 (22pts) by 121 runs

Catherine-de-Barnes 175 all out (7pts) lost to Leamington 3rds 204-6 (22pts) by 29 runs

Shipston-on-Stour 137 all out (5pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 139-6 (19pts) by four wickets

Exhall and Wixford 158-2 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 154-9 (4pts) by eight wickets

Division One

FISSC 216-9 (9pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 218-8 (20pts) by two wickets

Kineton 234-7 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 226-9 (8pts) by eight runs

Lapworth 65-0 (22pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 61 all out (0pts) by ten wickets

Overbury 201 all out (22pts) beat Rowington 183 all out (9pts) by 18 runs

Winchcombe 235-9 (10pts) lost to Chipping Campden 242 all out (21pts) by seven runs

Division Two

Woodbourne 135-3 (20pts) beat Ashorne 134 all out (3pts) by seven wickets

Moreton-in-Marsh 158-9 (7pts) lost to Badsey 201-9 (21pts) by 43 runs

Temple Grafton 207 all out (22pts) beat The Lenches 191 all out (9pts) by 16 runs

Bretforton 232 all out (24pts) beat Broadway 68 all out (5pts) by 164 runs

Elmley Castle 139-4 (20pts) beat Wellesbourne 2nds 136 all out (4pts) by six wickets

Division Three

Ebrington 177-8 (20pts) beat Stanway 176 all out (8pts) by two wickets

Long Itchington 2nds 228-7 (22pts) beat Exhall and Wixford 2nds 178 all out (7pts) by 50 runs

Norton Lindsey 2nds 229-9 (22pts) beat Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 126 all out (6pts) by 103 runs

Dorridge and Hockley Heath 195-9 (21pts) beat Stratford Bards 151 all out (7pts) by 44 runs

Earlswood 3rds 110 all out (4pts) lost to Stoneleigh 111-7 (19pts) by three wickets

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 97 all out (2pts) lost to Henley-in-Arden 98-5 (19pts) by five wickets

Mickleton 140-7 (18pts) beat Inkberrow 136 all out (5pts) by three wickets

Blockley 176-2 (22pts) beat Overbury 2nds 174-9 (4pts) by eight wickets

Leamington 4ths 277-3 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 220 all out (6pts) by 57 runs

Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds 158-8 (7pts) lost to Adlestrop 241-9 (21pts) by 83 runs

Division Five

Leek Wootton 2nds 213-8 (8pts) lost to Alcester and Ragley 2nds 214-6 (21pts) by four wickets

Great Alne 202-8 (22pts) beat Earlswood 4ths 124 all out (5pts) by 78 runs

Rowington 2nds 185-8 (7pts) lost to Claverdon 191-6 (20pts) by four wickets

Ashton-under-Hill 162 all out (8pts) lost to Fladbury 279 all out (22pts) by 117 runs

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 244-9 (7pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 245-4 (22pts) by six wickets

Division Six

Warwick CC Staff 2nds 63-3 (20pts) beat Astwood Bank 5ths 62 all out (1pt) by seven wickets

Broadway 2nds 64 all out (0pts) lost to Bretforton 2nds 66-1 (21pts) by nine wickets

Chipping Campden 2nds 194-8 (23pts) beat Kineton 89 all out (4pts) by 105 runs

Earlswood 5ths 135 all out (5pts) lost to Winchcombe 324-6 (22pts) by 189 runs

Norton Lindsey 3rds 209-7 (9pts) lost to Kenilworth 210-9 (18pts) by one wicket

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 121 all out (2pts) lost to Lapworth 2nds 122-3 (19pts) by seven wickets