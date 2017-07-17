Weekend cricket results

Birmingham Premier League Division Three
Stratford-upon-Avon 144 all out (3pts) lost to Astwood Bank 147-5 (24pts) by five wickets
2nd XI Division
Barnards Green 209 all out (5pts) lost to Stratford-upon-Avon 256-6 (24pts) by 47 runs
Pedigree Cotswold Hills League Premier Division
Wellesbourne 195-9 (21pts) beat Long Itchington 187 all out (8pts) by eight runs
Alcester and Ragley 128 all out (6pts) lost to Tanworth and Camp Hill 249-9 (22pts) by 121 runs
Catherine-de-Barnes 175 all out (7pts) lost to Leamington 3rds 204-6 (22pts) by 29 runs
Shipston-on-Stour 137 all out (5pts) lost to Norton Lindsey 139-6 (19pts) by four wickets
Exhall and Wixford 158-2 (21pts) beat Leek Wootton 154-9 (4pts) by eight wickets
Division One
FISSC 216-9 (9pts) lost to Warwick CC Staff 218-8 (20pts) by two wickets
Kineton 234-7 (21pts) beat Kenilworth Wardens 226-9 (8pts) by eight runs
Lapworth 65-0 (22pts) beat Ashton-under-Hill 61 all out (0pts) by ten wickets
Overbury 201 all out (22pts) beat Rowington 183 all out (9pts) by 18 runs
Winchcombe 235-9 (10pts) lost to Chipping Campden 242 all out (21pts) by seven runs
Division Two
Woodbourne 135-3 (20pts) beat Ashorne 134 all out (3pts) by seven wickets
Moreton-in-Marsh 158-9 (7pts) lost to Badsey 201-9 (21pts) by 43 runs
Temple Grafton 207 all out (22pts) beat The Lenches 191 all out (9pts) by 16 runs
Bretforton 232 all out (24pts) beat Broadway 68 all out (5pts) by 164 runs
Elmley Castle 139-4 (20pts) beat Wellesbourne 2nds 136 all out (4pts) by six wickets
Division Three
Ebrington 177-8 (20pts) beat Stanway 176 all out (8pts) by two wickets
Long Itchington 2nds 228-7 (22pts) beat Exhall and Wixford 2nds 178 all out (7pts) by 50 runs
Norton Lindsey 2nds 229-9 (22pts) beat Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 126 all out (6pts) by 103 runs
Dorridge and Hockley Heath 195-9 (21pts) beat Stratford Bards 151 all out (7pts) by 44 runs
Earlswood 3rds 110 all out (4pts) lost to Stoneleigh 111-7 (19pts) by three wickets
Division Four
Bidford-on-Avon 97 all out (2pts) lost to Henley-in-Arden 98-5 (19pts) by five wickets
Mickleton 140-7 (18pts) beat Inkberrow 136 all out (5pts) by three wickets
Blockley 176-2 (22pts) beat Overbury 2nds 174-9 (4pts) by eight wickets
Leamington 4ths 277-3 (22pts) beat Catherine-de-Barnes 220 all out (6pts) by 57 runs
Tanworth and Camp Hill 2nds 158-8 (7pts) lost to Adlestrop 241-9 (21pts) by 83 runs
Division Five
Leek Wootton 2nds 213-8 (8pts) lost to Alcester and Ragley 2nds 214-6 (21pts) by four wickets
Great Alne 202-8 (22pts) beat Earlswood 4ths 124 all out (5pts) by 78 runs
Rowington 2nds 185-8 (7pts) lost to Claverdon 191-6 (20pts) by four wickets
Ashton-under-Hill 162 all out (8pts) lost to Fladbury 279 all out (22pts) by 117 runs
Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 244-9 (7pts) lost to Welford-on-Avon 245-4 (22pts) by six wickets
Division Six
Warwick CC Staff 2nds 63-3 (20pts) beat Astwood Bank 5ths 62 all out (1pt) by seven wickets
Broadway 2nds 64 all out (0pts) lost to Bretforton 2nds 66-1 (21pts) by nine wickets
Chipping Campden 2nds 194-8 (23pts) beat Kineton 89 all out (4pts) by 105 runs
Earlswood 5ths 135 all out (5pts) lost to Winchcombe 324-6 (22pts) by 189 runs
Norton Lindsey 3rds 209-7 (9pts) lost to Kenilworth 210-9 (18pts) by one wicket
Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 121 all out (2pts) lost to Lapworth 2nds 122-3 (19pts) by seven wickets