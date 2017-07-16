Stratford swept aside by league leaders

STRATFORD slumped to their sixth defeat of the season as they suffered a five-wicket defeat to Birmingham League Division Three leaders Astwood Bank at Swan’s Nest Lane on Saturday.

The misfiring Panthers were dismissed for 144 as Dan Taylor (3-21) and Thomas Harris (3-36) took three wickets apiece for the visitors.

Alex Robinson hit 42 to set Astwood Bank on their way. Perry Derrick took three for 43 for Stratford, who now sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Full report and reaction in next week’s Herald.