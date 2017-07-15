Stratford Town blow three-goal lead in Rushall Olympic defeat

STRATFORD Town surrendered a three-goal lead as they slipped to a 4-3 friendly defeat to Rushall Olympic at the MoodChimp Stadium on Saturday.

Town completely controlled the first half and deservedly led 3-0 at the break with goals from Edwin Ahenkorah (2) and Ben Stephens.

However, the game turned was turned on its head at the start of second half when substitute Warren Brooks, who had only been on the pitch for a matter of minutes, was sent off for striking Rushall’s Luke Bottomer in retaliation to a rash challenge.

Town struggled from this point on and Rushall dominated proceedings, scoring four times, with the winner arriving in the 86th minute.

While Carl Adams was unhappy with the manner of the sending off, the Town boss had plenty to be happy about as he prepares his squad for a third season in the Evo-Stik League South Premier.

Ahenkorah and Stephens looked dangerous every time they went forward in the first half, while James Fry and Liam Francis produced another solid showing in midfield.

Adams said: “The sending off was a ridiculous decision by Warren and he’s totally cost his team-mates. If it was a league game, I’d have gone ape at him.

“I think the back three suffered because they played 90 minutes against Stafford on Thursday night and they’ve had to play another 90 minutes today.

“With the way Rushall were playing, popping it around with 11 against 10, they were always going to get back into the game.

“There was a lot of naivety in the second half, with the way the lads were gung-ho and running forward.

“But I’m trying to forget the second half and concentrate on what we did in the first half, because at times we were special.”

Town return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Midland League Premier Division side Boldmere St Michaels (7.45pm).

Stratford Town: Cutts, Hancocks, Clark, Gallinagh, Recci, Evans, Francis, Bako, Fry, Stephens, Ahenkorah. Subs: Taylor, Faulkner, Brooks, Thomas, Alcaraz, Summerfield.