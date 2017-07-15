Gilmore aims to build on promising Euro debut

SEANIN Gilmore says there is more to come following her successful European Triathlon Championships debut in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Stratford Triathlon Club member claimed an excellent 12th overall, while she was also fifth fastest in her 45-49 age group.

The swim took place in Düsseldorf Harbour and the River Rhine was distinctly uninviting — murky and a far cry from the beautiful clear waters of the Cotswolds Lakes which she was used to.

The swim phase is Gilmore’s weakest discipline, having only learned to freestyle last summer, so it is still very much a work in progress.

Gilmore, representing Ireland, emerged about two thirds down the pack of 34 competitors, but things picked up on the bike.

This is Gilmore’s strongest phase and Düsseldorf was no exception.

It was a flat and technical course, repeatedly crossing over the city’s bridges and her recent cornering practice was put to good use.

Gilmore felt strong and fast on the bike, while she held on for the run to finish in a competitive time.

“I know I’m capable of better,” she said afterwards.

“I’ve still got lots of work to do on getting my legs used to running off the bike.

“I was pleased to finish 12th, given I only started triathlon a year ago.

“I couldn’t have imagined representing Ireland twice this year, with all the fun I have had along the way.

“All of this wouldn’t have been possible without my wonderful tri coach (David Knight) and my open water swim coach (Jason Tait), so a massive thank you to them.”