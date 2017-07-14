Byng and Cresswell bag silver medals at English Schools’ Track and Field Championships

ONCE again Stratford AC athletes formed the backbone of the Warwickshire team at the English Schools’ National Track and Field Championships in Birmingham.

The event is the fourth biggest athletics competition in the world, with more than 1,700 of England’s top young athletes from 45 counties competing over two days at the Alexander Stadium.

To achieve the stringent entry standards and then to gain selection for the Warwickshire county team is tough, but had a number of athletes involved, with Issy Cain Daley, Emily Madden Forman, Jack Sumners, Jess Sheppard, Lewis Byng, Cole Williams and Oliver Cresswell being selected to represent Warwickshire Schools at this year’s championships.

Despite meeting the entry standard, two others, Dani Horton and Beth Cate (Gloucestershire), were not selected.

Sumners declined the opportunity to compete after returning from the international schools competition, where he helped England become world schools athletics champions, while there is only a week to go before he jets off to the Bahamas to represent England in the Commonwealth Youth Games.

A year ago, Cole Williams was going through the motions in training, but a change of attitude to his training through the winter and into 2017 has unlocked his potential as a sprinter and hurdler.

Putting those two things together he lined up on day one on the biggest occasion of his athletics life to produce his fastest ever race at the perfect time in his heat of the junior boys 80m hurdles.

His concentrated training regime that focused on getting a good start paid dividends and he shot off to finish second in a new personal best and national standard time of 11.54 and into the final.

The final, against the top hurdlers in the country, had Williams drawn in lane eight, which is a tricky lane to be involved in the race especially as it was to produce the fastest ever run by an under-15 boy when Joe Harding from Essex won in an incredible time of 10.50.

Williams had a good start and was in the medal hunt for the silver and bronze until fading over the last hurdle to finish sixth, far exceeding his expectations and a massive achievement and confidence boost for his future.

Ollie Cresswell had a very comfortable run in his heat of the inter boys’ 100m hurdles and finished comfortably in first place in 13.23 to qualify for the final.

A faulty start in the final didn’t have an unsettling effect on Cresswell, who got away to a flyer out of his blocks and was leading up to the fifth hurdle when he got some company in the form of Josh

Zeller from Berkshire, who went on to produce the run and the time of his life to

pip Cresswell on the line with a dramatic dip.

Slightly disappointed at not getting the gold, Cresswell said: “I’m really pleased to win the silver in the second best time I’ve ever run, but I’m particularly grateful, honoured and blessed to be going to Dublin to represent my country in the home countries international.”

Next up came Emily Madden Forman in the senior girls’ triple jump and just at the right time she produced her best series of jumps this year.

Madden Forman started confidently and her first jump of 10.84 was followed by a jump of 11.22, which was good enough to reach the final.

With three of the finalists jumping over 12 metres and battling for the medals, Madden Forman slightly improved her best to 11.23m to finish eighth, but was “very surprised and happy to have jumped well and to have reached the final.”

Jess Sheppard was another first-timer and competed in the senior girls’ 400m.

In a very competitive field for her heat, Sheppard was just off the leading pack on the final bend who surged ahead leaving her to battle through to the finish in typical fashion finishing in seventh place, just outside her PB.

Day two started with another medal winning performance when first-time ESAA competitor Lewis Byng won silver in the inter boys’ shot.

His first throw, just under 14 metres, was good enough to set his stall out to the other competitors and in each round he consistently pounded the 14.5 metre line to win a fully deserved silver behind the leading thrower in the UK this year, George Hyde from West Cheshire.

Afterwards, Byng was smiling from ear to ear after having his selection confirmed to represent England Schools in the home countries international and he was quick to praise his training regime at Stratford, particularly his throws coach Sandy Green, in helping his transformation into one of the leading throwers in the country.

After missing training for a few weeks, Issy Cain Daley was jumping in the senior girls’ high jump and struggled to get any real rhythm in her run up and was disappointed, but philosophical about going out of the competition at 1.58m.

Williams, Sheppard, Madden Forman and Cresswell all ran legs in their respective relays, with the senior girls and inter boys reaching their respective finals.

Stratford AC coach Paul Bearman was delighted with his athletes’ performances, saying: “To step up to this national level is very hard but once again Stratford athletes formed almost 30 per cent of the Warwickshire team.

“The English Schools is a very tough competition whichever event an athlete competes in and our athletes can all be proud of themselves and their achievements.

“They have come away with varying degrees of satisfaction with their performances and all of them will have gained invaluable experience for the future.”

He added: “We wish our new England international athletes Ollie (Cresswell) and Lewis (Byng) well in Dublin and Jack (Sumners) in the Bahamas.”