Garden opened in Jeffrey’s honour

TELEVISION and radio gardener Stefan Buczacki officially opened a kitchen garden at Lower Meadow Care Home, Stratford-upon-Avon which was designed and paid for by the son of a resident at the home.

Sadly, the resident, Jeffrey Loader, died a few days before the garden, that was paid for by his son Alan, was officially opened.

Now residents and staff at the care home have agreed that the garden should be called the Jeffrey Loader Memorial Garden as a tribute to a local man who was a very keen gardener himself.

“Alan designed, paid for and helped build the garden, he made it happen and it is a fitting tribute to his dad,” said Paul Gaskell, senior dementia services manager. “We wanted to create a space that people could live and breathe in and feel productive. It’s a working garden and greenhouse where residents will grow strawberries, beetroot, potatoes, herbs and sunflowers. The vegetables will be used in the care home kitchen,” Paul said.

The mayor of Stratford Victoria Alcock also attended the opening ceremony which was held recently.