New application for 79 more homes in Stratford

PLANS for a new 79 home housing development off Banbury Road have been submitted to Stratford District Council.

The application, submitted by Persimmon Homes, proposes building the 1-3 bedroom properties adjacent to the Avon Business Park.

The applicant argues that the development would provide much needed private and affordable housing in the district, while its location on brownfield land is least sensitive in landscape terms compared to alternative sites in the vicinity.

However it could prove to be a controversial plan as a previous application to build ten houses at the site was criticised by organisations such as the Stratford Society and Stratford Town Council.

That application in 2013 was approved but both organisations expressed concerns about the site’s location outside the town boundary, though the Town Council did not object to the application.

News that a new plan to build significantly more houses on the site is in the offing could reignite such concerns.

Commenting on the latest application Julie Crawshaw, chairman of the Stratford Society, said: “The Stratford Society will be objecting to this scheme.

“Housing in this location is not justified by either existing or emerging planning policy, which has been worked on by hundreds of local people in thousands of man hours.

“Instead it is an opportunistic and speculative application made purely because a small parcel of land is available there, and for no other reason. Potential residents would suffer a dislocation from the rest of the town, and in time, the land in between the proposed site and Stratford would inevitably come under pressure from further development.

“That is no way to go about planning for Stratford’s future.”

Stratford Town Council have also strongly objected to the new application, following a meeting last Tuesday to discuss the plan.

Among the town council’s reasons for objecting were that the proposed development would be quite some distance from the town boundary and would become an isolated, satellite development, quite a significant walk away from town amenities.

Councillors also objected to the urban character of the proposed houses, a lack of public space, and a lack of integration with the surrounding countryside.

The council’s submission describes the plan as “a poor cut and paste from another scheme” and as speculative.

There have yet to be any public objections to the application posted on the district council planning website and a decision on the application is not expected to be made until September.