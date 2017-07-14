Skipper Brown relieved as Stratford stop the rot

STRATFORD skipper Mike Brown believes his side have turned the corner following a difficult spell.

After suffering three straight defeats, the Panthers pulled clear of the Birmingham League Division Three drop zone thanks to Saturday’s draw with Worcester Nomads.

Stratford produced a much-improved all-round performance at Swans Nest Lane, but they were ultimately left frustrated as the Nomads’ last pair survived 18 overs to deny Stratford a much-needed win.

“It was a little bit disappointing not to get the full 24-point win,” said Brown.

“But when you consider what happened in the last three weeks and with the batting line-up not firing for longer than that, I was pretty happy with our performance.

“I would like to think we have turned a corner now. The lads now need to realise that’s not it now, it’s not all fine. There is still plenty of work for us to do and it’s going to take application and hard work.”

Having been asked to bat first, Stratford lost an early wicket, this brought John Price and David Bailey together and they built a commanding partnership, scoring at over ten runs an over against seam.

The introduction of spin from both ends did slow the scoring, but both players kept finding the boundary.

On 49, Price found the man on the boundary to depart, soon followed by Bailey (44) and West (17). Suddenly from 105-1, Stratford had fallen to 127-4 and thoughts of previous batting collapses had returned.

However, Perry Derrick and Aidy Witts played a couple of superb knocks, in taking time to rebuild the innings, running hard between the wickets and being very positive when allowed.

Witts reached 50 in the process, taking the total over 200 and leaving a good platform for the lower order to play aggressively.

Stratford were bowled out for 268 in the 52nd over, a very good total on a wicket that was becoming difficult to bat on.

In reply, Nomads got off to a flying start, yet one shot too many from Aussie Trevor Keen started the wickets falling.

All of Stratford’s bowlers made scoring difficult and bowled at times, unplayable deliveries. The spin duo of Derrick and Ant Pratley particularly impressed, consistently beating the bat. Pratley picked up four wickets, showing great control.

When the ninth Nomads wicket fell, Stratford were confident in wrapping up victory, however the last pair managed to hang on against some big turning deliveries and also a hostile spell from skipper Brown.

In the end the last wicket could not be taken, with the innings ending on 158-9.

Pratley (4-43) was the pick of the bowlers, with Derrick and Brown returning the identical figures of 2-29 from 17 overs.

Meanwhile, Stratford head into this weekend’s game against Astwood Bank without the bowling services of all-rounder Adam Bayliss, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The Aussie import has suffered a stress fracture in his back, but he will continue to bat for the team.

Stratford team v Astwood Bank: David Bailey, Adam Bayliss, Charlie Blake, Mike Brown (c), Chris Calcott (wk), Perry Derrick, Will Noble, Ant Pratley, John Price, Adrian Witts, Chris Whelan.

STRATFORD 2nds produced a strong batting performance as they claimed an eight-wicket win at Worcester Nomads 2nds.

Nomads totalled 222-9, before big hits from Henry Hopkins (86), Gareth Langman (59) and Sam Cooper (40) saw Stratford home for the loss of only two wickets.

“Our batting was the highlight of the game for us,” beamed stand-in skipper, James Urquhart.

“That being said, our fielding let us down and it’s something we must improve on if we are to contend for promotion this year.”